Must Read!From Rakhi Sawant to Kamaal Rashid Khan, here are the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss so far

Many celebs and contestants who enter the house gain fame for various reasons. While some come out being loved and cherished for a long time, some of them create shocking controversies that are hard to forget.
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons. While the 16th season of the show was one of the most entertaining ones, the 13th remains the most watched. Many celebs and contestants who enter the house gain fame for various reasons. While some come out being loved and cherished for a long time, some of them create shocking controversies that are hard to forget.

Let us take a look at some of the most controversial contestants who have left a lasting impact on the viewers.

Zubair Khan

Zubair Khan was a part of Bigg Boss 11. After Salman Khan called him out and schooled him for his abusive language, Zubair shockingly tried to commit suicide by consuming a handful of pills.

Vikas Gupta

Vikas who was part of Bigg Boss 14, pushed co-contestant Arshi Khan into the swimming pool in anger. He was asked to leave the house after the incident.

Armaan Kohli

Armaan Kohli who was part of Bigg Boss 7, was accused of physically assaulting Sofia Hayat in the house and was later arrested for the same.

Kamaal Rashid Khan

In season 3, Kamaal got into an argument with Rohit Verma and threw a bottle at him, which accidentally fell on Shamita Shetty. He was thrown out of the house following the incident.

Swami Om

Swami Om shockingly threw his urine on on co-contestants Rohan Mehra and Bani J in season 10, after which he was kicked out of the house. Swami passed away in February 2021.

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi has been part of many seasons of Bigg Boss. She is the controversy queen and has been part of many controversies. From being possessed by a 200 year old woman named Julie to her obsession with Abhinav Shukla, she is never out of the news.

Priyanka Jagga

Priyanka passed rude comments for Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi’s deceased mothers on Bigg Boss 10. Salman Khan asked her to leave the house.

Abhijit Bichukale

Abhijit entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant and asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss. Salman Khan called him out for his behavior and abusive language.

Imam Siddiqui

Imam claimed that he lent money once to Salman Khan in season 6. He also removed his clothes to annoy Aashka Goradia  and was evicted from the show by Salman Khan.

Dolly Bindra

Dolly Bindra and Samir Soni were thrown out of the Bigg Boss 4 house after the duo got into a nasty fight.

Archana Gautam

Archana was asked to leave the house after she got into a physical fight with Shiv Thakare.

Pooja Misra

Pooja was evicted from Bigg Boss 5 due to her aggressive behavior.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

