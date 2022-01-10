Must watch! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 rewinds to Ram's college days

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment TV’s popular daily soap ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ is gearing up for an interesting twist and drama Ram and Priya's life seem to bring a new twist and drama, Ram is quarantined.

Also read:HOT MESS! Parth Samthaan stuns everyone with his dashing style



Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 lead character Ram played by Nakuul Mehta is a heart throb in the telly world. He has taken to Instagram to share his college friends and reminisce about the good old days. The picture will give you nostalgia of your college days too.

.....

Check out the picture;

In the show we see that Ram and Priya are inseparable and now Priya wants to celebrate Ram's birthday with a bash as he returns home.

Vedika and Nandini are all set to play the game here and here major dhamaka is awaited.

Also read: Hotness Alert! Tanvi Thakker’s lehenga looks are too hot to handle

Ram and Priya's love seem to defeat Vedika at each step but not for long as Vedika's dual face will soon unfold.

What more drama and twist is awaited ahead and will Priya be able to realize the game Vedika is playing.

Get tuned to this site for more interesting updates on ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com