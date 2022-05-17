Must Watch! Bhagya Lakshmi: This is what Rohit Suchanti would do, if he was Lakshmi in reel life, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to the rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

In the current track, we see that Rishi and Malishka are going to get engaged. All the preparations are going on. However, during break times, the cast is having a fun time that is just unmissable! Rohit Suchanti, who plays the role of Rishi in the show, has a savage answer when asked about what would he do, if he was Lakshmi in reel life. His reply has left the co-stars roaring in laughter. Take a look at the video to see what the actor is up to.

Check out the video

Meanwhile, in the track we see, that Lakshmi is deeply hurt by Rishi's behaviour. He is not following the court’s order to stay in a cordial relationship for three months. She feels like she is losing the battle as she is unable to clear the misunderstanding. She is shocked to see Rishi making the wrong decision.

