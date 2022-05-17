Must Watch! Bhagya Lakshmi: This is what Rohit Suchanti would do, if he was Lakshmi in reel life, Deet Inside

Lakshmi is deeply hurt by Rishi's behaviour. He is not following the court’s order to stay in a cordial relationship for three months.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 19:06
Must Watch!Bhagya Lakshmi: This is what Rohit Suchanti would do if he was Lakshmi in reel life, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to the rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.  

Also read  Bhagya Lakshmi: Huge Twist! Rishi and Malishka to get engaged; Rishi splits up with Lakshmi

In the current track, we see that Rishi and Malishka are going to get engaged. All the preparations are going on. However, during break times, the cast is having a fun time that is just unmissable! Rohit Suchanti, who plays the role of Rishi in the show, has a savage answer when asked about what would he do, if he was Lakshmi in reel life. His reply has left the co-stars roaring in laughter. Take a look at the video to see what the actor is up to. 

Check out the video  

Also read OMG! Check out who's on fire on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi

Meanwhile, in the track we see, that Lakshmi is deeply hurt by Rishi's behaviour. He is not following the court’s order to stay in a cordial relationship for three months. She feels like she is losing the battle as she is unable to clear the misunderstanding. She is shocked to see Rishi making the wrong decision.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bhagyalakshmi Aishwarya Khare Rohit Suchanti Maera Mishra Smita Bansal Munira Kudrati Aman Gandhi Mansi Bhanushali TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
3
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 19:06

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! 'The most challenging part is doing justice to the multi-layered, multi-dimensional personality of Harshvardhan Birla' Vinay Jain on his character, favourite co-star in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I still feel an old school wristwatch with a heavy chain is what suits me best' Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna on his watch collection, his bond with Aneri Vajani and Rupali Ganguly and more
MUMBAI: #MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently. Fans are only sending wishes and...
Oh No! Naagin 6 shooting halted due to this reason, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the...
Dripping hot! Ridhi Dogra sets ablaze in these sexy pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read  ...
Audience Perspective! Netizens react to Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra’s comeback in Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Uff Hotness! Rashami Desai looks smoking hot in these high-slit outfits
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh pic gets trolled, netizens saying Ira is kissing her future mom
Shocking! Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh get trolled over their picture; netizens say Ira is kissing her future mom
Latest Video