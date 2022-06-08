Must Watch! Bhagyalakshmi co-stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare’s CUTE ice-cream fight is unmissable

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi is one of the most-loved television shows, and its actors, Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti are social media sensations. Their videos always exude their Tom & Jerry-like banter, which is always fun to watch. The latest video shared by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare has them adorably fighting over an ice-cream.

Rohit is busy enjoying his chocolate cone while Aishwarya eyes at it and wants a bite too. Rohit refuses to share and this leads to fun banter between the two. Amid the goofiness, the ice-cream is smashed on Rohit's face and the leftover falls on the ground. Aishwarya and Rohit are fondly called 'RishMi' by their fans. He captioned the video: "Pareshan karke rakh Diya hai."

Aishwarya and Rohit recently completed one year of Bhagya Lakshmi and the duo's chemistry has always been the high point of this show, a glimpse of which is seen in their reels too.

Talking about Bhagya Lakshmi, Malishka's mother wants to take Lakshmi's life and hires Balwinder to kill and erase her identity from Rishi's life. Balwinder gets greedy and agrees to the terms laid down by Maliksha's mother. He enters Rishi's mansion under the disguise of a pandit (priest). On the other hand, Rishi is mighty impressed with Lakshmi for putting up a spectacular arrangement for the prayer ceremony. It would be interesting to see how Lakshmi and Rishi will fight this situation.

