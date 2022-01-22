Must Watch! Bharti Singh gives a side-eye look as Haarsh Limbachiyaa talks about ‘Baby 2’ to paps

MUMBAI: Soon-to-be father Haarsh Limbachiyaa caught the limelight with his Pushpa Raj dialogue while posing for the paps outside the set of Salman Khan host ‘Bigg Boss 15’ along with wife Bharti Singh.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa who was spotted with his wife Bharti Singh said, “Mai rukega nahi, agle saal ek aur dega. (I also won’t stop. Next year, I will have another baby).” On listening to Haarsh’s statement, Bharti looked shell-shocked and reacted in a hilarious manner.

In the video, Bharti was seen saying, “Mai bhi Pushpa Raj, baccha ho jaye mai rukega nahi. (I am also Pushpa Raj. I won’t stop even after the kid is delivered.)”. The would-be-parents also reacted after seeing a ‘chappal’ and enacted the famous song from the movie titled Teri Jhalak Asharfi. Look at the video:-

‘Parents-to-be’ Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa lightened up the mood with their fun tactics. never miss a chance to entertain their fans with their comedy timings. The couple, who is currently hosting the show ‘Hunarbaaz’, received a lot of support from their fans and loved ones after they announced their pregnancy.

Previously, Bharti had shared her husband’s reaction to her pregnancy and told Bombay Times, “He is very excited about the new phase. I am experiencing severe mood swings and morning sickness, but Haarsh has been pampering and taking extra care of me through it all. It’s a beautiful and challenging phase.”

Popular comedian and actor Bharti Singh married scriptwriter-host Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The couple is gearing up to welcome their baby in April 2022.

