MUST WATCH: Bigg Boss 15 fame Afsana Khan gives a SNEAK PEEK into her Piano shaped wedding invite!

MUMBAI: Afsana Khan, a popular singer in Punjab, became widely famous after the song ‘Titilyaan’.

She soon made her entry in the Bigg Boss 15 house where she was a part of some major controversies. She had a short stint in the house and had to leave the show after her mental breakdown. She had spoken about her wedding with her fiancé Saajz, who belongs to the same music industry as her in the house.

Well, now the singer is all set to tie the knot on February 19 with Saajz and the wedding rituals have already begun. A friend of Afsana gave a glimpse of the beautiful wedding invite.

The wedding card is in the shape of a piano box, with the invites and sweets inside the piano.

Take a look:

The couple has their wedding hashtag #Afsaajz embedded on the cards. Afsana also gave a glimpse of their wedding stage being set with several musical symbols. It is going to be a grand affair. Rakhi Sawant is attending her wedding as well.

Recently, when Rakhi got photographed in front of her gym, she spoke about Afsana’s wedding. She revealed that her costumes for each of the wedding festivities are ready and she is all set to burn the dance floor with her moves too. When asked if she has prepared a performance for the wedding, Rakhi shared that she would be doing the ‘Dharavi’ and ‘Ganpati’ dance which is her favourite. “Mujhe pasand hai, apna mast freak-out dance.”

Rakhi revealed that from Bollywood actress Zareen Khan to Bigg Boss 15’s Umar Riaz, many are invited to Afsana and Saajz’ wedding.

