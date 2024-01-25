MUST WATCH: BTS of Ishaan and Reeva’s sangeet ceremony right before the BIG TWIST is sure to amp the excitement level of #Isvi’s marriage in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The Bhosale family will be seen dancing to romantic beats of Hindi film songs and it will be a visual treat to the viewers before the high voltage drama where Savi saves Ishaan from being shot by taking the bullet on her and later Ishaan brining her to his house by lifting her in his arms.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/25/2024 - 14:38
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most watched shows on Star Plus. The show has gained immense fame and popularity with its high voltage drama and the audience cannot have enough of the chemistry between the lead characters Savi and Ishaan.

The lead roles are played by Shakti Arora and  Bhavika Sharma. Sumit Singh plays the parallel lead in the show. (Also Read: High Drama: Savi gets shot; Ishaan carries Savi home and introduces her as his wife in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!)

As seen in the episodes so far, Ishaan and Savi are married but Ishaan’s family is unaware of the same. He plans to tell them the truth but everytime something or the other keeps happening due to which he cannot. We recently reported that Surekha and Reeva will come to know the truth soon.

However, prior to this there will be yet another drama where the family will come together for sangeet celebrations.

The Bhosale family will be seen dancing to romantic beats of Hindi film songs and it will be a visual treat to the viewers before the high voltage drama where Savi saves Ishaan from being shot by taking the bullet on her and later Ishaan brining her to his house by lifting her in his arms. Here Surekha and Reeva will learn the truth and will be shocked.

Take a look at the video below which showcases the interesting sangeet sequence:

How excited are you to watch the drama ahead? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 23rd January 2024 Written Episode Update: Ishaan’s Dilemma)

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Plus Shakti Arora Bhavika Sharma Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BTS Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/25/2024 - 14:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Rohit Shetty offered Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 to Abhishek Kumar; THIS is how the actor reacted
Gary Graham
RIP! Star Trek actor Gary Graham passes away at 73
Shrenu Parikh
Must Read: Shrenu Parikh talks about fighting her phobia as she attempts snorkeling; says ‘Felt like Khatron Ke Khiladi’
Sudhanshu Pandey
Audience Verdict: Sudhanshu Pandey’s character as Vanraj should have more development; netizens say ‘Can be more than just an angry husband’
Shark Tank India
What! Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta gives warning to third-generation toy maker of backing off; Here’s what went wrong!
Rahul Vaidya
Woah! Rahul Vaidya pours love on his friends Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin while cherishing the moments from his unforgettable Bigg Boss 14 journey