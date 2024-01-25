MUST WATCH: BTS of Ishaan and Reeva’s sangeet ceremony right before the BIG TWIST is sure to amp the excitement level of #Isvi’s marriage in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most watched shows on Star Plus. The show has gained immense fame and popularity with its high voltage drama and the audience cannot have enough of the chemistry between the lead characters Savi and Ishaan.

The lead roles are played by Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma. Sumit Singh plays the parallel lead in the show. (Also Read: High Drama: Savi gets shot; Ishaan carries Savi home and introduces her as his wife in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!)

As seen in the episodes so far, Ishaan and Savi are married but Ishaan’s family is unaware of the same. He plans to tell them the truth but everytime something or the other keeps happening due to which he cannot. We recently reported that Surekha and Reeva will come to know the truth soon.

However, prior to this there will be yet another drama where the family will come together for sangeet celebrations.

The Bhosale family will be seen dancing to romantic beats of Hindi film songs and it will be a visual treat to the viewers before the high voltage drama where Savi saves Ishaan from being shot by taking the bullet on her and later Ishaan brining her to his house by lifting her in his arms. Here Surekha and Reeva will learn the truth and will be shocked.

Take a look at the video below which showcases the interesting sangeet sequence:

How excited are you to watch the drama ahead? Let us know in the comment section below! (Also Read: Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein 23rd January 2024 Written Episode Update: Ishaan’s Dilemma)

