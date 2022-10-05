Must Watch! Check out what Pandya Store's cast is up to in the upcoming episode

Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the characters from the show.
Daily soap 'Pandya Store' has made a place in everyone's heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the characters.    

It was earlier seen that Gautam and Dhara are happy to receive support from Shiva and Raavi, who understand the situation.

They want Shiva and Raavi to be calm just like them and not fight like Rishita and worsen the matter as then there will be constant conflicts in the house.

As Rishita ruined the party, now Gautam and Dhara decide to surprise Shiva and Raavi with something special.  Now in the upcoming episode, it seems that they are going to celebrate Jagrata for which the cast is prepping. Take a look at the hilarious video 

Meanwhile in the show, we see that Gautam and Dhara decorate Shiva and Raavi's room for their Suhaagraat. Both Shiva and Raavi are shocked and surprised to see their room fully decorated beautifully with flowers and candles.

Will Shiva and Raavi consummate their marriage now?

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

