Must-watch: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya dancing on the streets of London

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Dec 2019 04:48 PM

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya aka DiVek are one of the most adorable couples of the TV industry.

Recently, the couple took off for a vacation to London, and since then, have been sharing photos of their trip together. From heading to amusement parks to enjoy a meal together, Vivek and Divyanka are slowly taking over London.

Recently, Divyanka took to her Instagram story to share some fun videos of dancing on the street with Vivek. In the video, first we can see Divyanka grooving alone to Kal Ho Naa Ho’s song Pretty Woman. Later, Vivek can be seen joining his wifey to turn the streets of London into their dance floors. The duo is seen enjoying while doing Bhangra on the streets and playing the song in their car. Divyanka is seen telling fans that she and Vivek had coffee and carrot cake together.

Have a look.

We love their desi swag. What about you?

