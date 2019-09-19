Must Watch: Drashti Dhami pulls a prank on BFF Sanaya Irani

MUMBAI: Sanaya Irani and Drashti Dhami are two popular actresses in telly town. They are not just colleagues but also close friends and share a great camaraderie. The BFFs set major friendship goals for their fans.



The girls often hang out together and share pictures on social media and fans love them for their great bonding. Going by the latest video shared by Drashti Dhami, it seems they have gone on a monsoon trek. In the video, Sanaya, who turned a year older recently and has taken some time off work to spend time with her hubby and friends, seems to be having a really great time. On Wednesday evening, Drashti, who has accompanied her, took to the photo-sharing app to share a hilarious video, where she can be seen pulling a prank on Sanaya. As Sanaya walks with Mohit and other friends, Drashti, who's following them, shouts 'Snake Snake Snake', getting Sanaya all panicked about the situation. However, on realising it is just a prank, pissed Sanaya says, 'What nonsense!'



Take a look below: