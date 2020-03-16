Must watch! Fanaa's Pahki aka Reem is fed up with this costar for this reason, Here's Why

Meera has intentions to hurt Agastya and she troubles him by tying him to a chair and setting the room on fire.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

As we know the current track revolves around Agastya being mentally unstable due to trauma and Pahki recusing by taking a new avatar of Bulbul. However off-camera things are totally opposite. In this video, we see Zain Imam trying Reem's hair wig. Take a look at their hilarious video 

Check out the video

Meera has intentions to hurt Agastya and she troubles him by tying him to a chair and setting the room on fire. 

Bulbul breaks down seeing him in pain. She hugs him and Agastya hugs her back and tells her about his secret and how trouble is awaiting Meera. 

Is Agastya back to his normal state of mind?

Must watch! Fanaa's Pahki aka Reem is fed up with this costar for this reason, Here's Why
