Must watch! Fanaa's Pakhi aka Reem is fed up with this costar for this reason, Here's Why

Meera has intentions to hurt Agastya and she troubles him by tying him to a chair and setting the room on fire.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/23/2022 - 15:06
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

Also read Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: OMG! Bulbul fails to protect Agastya, Watches him bleed on the floor

As we know the current track revolves around Agastya being mentally unstable due to trauma and Pahki recusing by taking a new avatar of Bulbul. However off-camera things are totally opposite. In this video, we see Zain Imam trying Reem's hair wig. Take a look at their hilarious video 

Check out the video

Also read Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: OMG! Pakhi cannot see Agastya in pain, Agastya to turn things around

Bulbul breaks down seeing him in pain. She hugs him and Agastya hugs her back and tells her about his secret and how trouble is awaiting Meera. 

Is Agastya back to his normal state of mind?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Colors Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan AgastyaPakhi Zain Imam Reem Shaikh
Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Amazing! Meera excited to snatch the properties, Pakhi prepared to make her pay a heavy price
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
