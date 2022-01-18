Must Watch! Farah Khan revealed Raveena Tandon’s reaction to ‘Tip Tip Barsa’ remix version on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

MUMBAI: Actor Raveena Tandon and choreographer Farah Khan featured on the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma. Raveena and Farah also addressed ‘Tip Tip Barsa’ remake featuring Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi that starred Raveena in the original. Farah choreographed both versions.

Farah Khan took pot-shots at Kapil Sharma’s dance in the show as well, and said, “Was this dance necessary?” Kapil tried to say that he tried to bring a little breeze into the stuffy atmosphere and Farah responded that the rains would stop on seeing his dance.

Speaking about the ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani remix, Farah said that most of the pressure on her was from Raveena. “Yeh mereko phone kar kar ke bolti thi, ‘Tu maa ki a***h mat karna iss gaane ki’ (She would keep calling and telling me not to mess it up),” she said.

Farah revealed that when the remix came out, Raveena was the first one to call her and say, “Faru, you have done a superb job and Katrina is looking superb.”

Kapil Sharma asked Raveena if the praise was genuine and she jokingly said no. She added, on a serious note, “Lekin mujhe itna bharosa tha ki agar koi aur karta na gaana, I think waakeyi mein uska dahi batata ho gaya hota. But Farah ke haath mein tha toh I knew that woh respect and grace toh zaroor rahega (I was sure that if someone else was doing the song, they would surely mess it up, but I was confident that Farah would keep the respect and grace intact).”

