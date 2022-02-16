MUST WATCH! Imlie: Fahman Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan shared their best moments with each other

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become the most successful show on television since it has hit the screens. The leads of the show, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan recently did a question and answer round on her Instagram handle in which she has shared some of the trivial and exclusive experiences. Likewise, she has shared their best moments with each other which is cute yet hilarious at the same time.

Currently, in the track, we see that, Aryan is slowly falling for Imlie and as his feelings are growing stronger for her, he is not ready to accept the truth. Aryan's big love confession is coming up ahead and the story will change soon. Will Imlie accept his proposal?

