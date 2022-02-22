MUST WATCH! Imlie's Fahmaan Khan goes UNRECOGNISABLE sharing his journey as child actor to bagging lead roles in tv shows

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world

Imlie's Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan has come a long way having a wonderful trajectory in his career. He started his career as a child actor by getting featured in many ad film commercials. As he grew up he took part in many theater plays and competitions. He debuted in the short film Ver Joints and then there was no turning back. He bagged many TV shows such as Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka and so on. Take a look at this amazing video-

Check out the video:

Fans are in love with his charming personality and acting chops in the various shows. Over the years he has impressed audiences with the diverse character portrayal. They are hoping to see many more exciting projects in future.

