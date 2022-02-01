Must Watch! Kapil Sharma recollected how Manmohan Singh was stopped having ‘rewris’ by his wife

MUMBAI: Comedy king Kapil Sharma recalls his first meeting with former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh in 2019 in his new Netflix special ‘I'm Not Done Yet’ which is currently streaming on the OTT platform. The comedian revealed that both he and the former Prime Minister are alumni of the same college. They both studied at Hindu College in Amritsar.

During the show, Kapil went on to recount his first meeting with the statesman and how he discovered that even a man as powerful as him had to abide by certain restrictions.

Kapil recalled, "Once I had the good fortune of meeting Manmohan Singh ji. He is an intellectual statesman from my city Amritsar. When I first went to meet him, it was during the winters and he called for rewris (a type of sweet popular in north India). Doctor sahab (Manmohan Singh) grabbed a fistful and his wife stopped his hand, saying, 'Doctor sahab, no! You are not allowed’.

I started thinking, 'This man has run the country for ten years. Ek saal ki ek rewri bhi pakdo. Dus rewriyan to khaane do unko (If we consider even one rewri per year, just let him eat ten rewris at least)."

Kapil then showed pictures from his meeting with the former PM, in which the two went for a picture, with Manmohan Singh looking slightly sombre. Kapil quipped, "This is from when his rewris were snatched away from him. Even now you can see, he has one rewri in each of his clenched fists."

Kapil's Netflix special has received positive reviews from critics as well as love from fans. Many have appreciated the comic for opening up about his struggles with mental health issues and alcoholism on such a big platform.

