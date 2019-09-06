News

Must Watch: Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Erica Fernandes shares a blooper BTS video featuring Sahil Anand

MUMBAI: One of the most popular actresses in the telly land, Erica Fernandes has mesmerised the audience with her acting chops. The actress is currently wooing the audience with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She is also popular on social media. She enjoys a huge fan following and she regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts via social media. Her latest post is a fun BTS video from her ongoing show.

Well, the team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is almost like a family. Erica, Parth Samthaan, Karan Singh Grover, Sahil Anand, Pooja Banerjee and others share a great rapport with each other and often poke fun. Erica who is seen as Prerna on the show shares a friendly and great equation with everyone including Sahil Anand who plays Anupam on the show. Recently, Erica chose to tease her co-actor Sahil by sharing a video of him doing goof-ups while shooting a fire scene. Erica shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video in which Sahil has to throw water on Prerna’s burning saree as she runs in front of him. It seems Sahil misses it in each take and is unable to defuse the fire at the right time. In the end we get to see Prerna, Nivedita and Anurag’s mom slow clapping at Sahil’s goofiness.

Erica captioned the video in a hilarious manner. She wrote, “You had one job @sahilanandofficial #Bts #kasautiizindagiikay #masti #fun #madteam #sahilsspeciality.”

