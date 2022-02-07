Must Watch! Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty’s reaction to the daredevil performance of a contestant in ‘India’s Got Talent’ is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Sony introduced the participant with the caption, “Humare judges ki tarah aapki aankhe bhi khuli reh jaayengi, Aditya Malviya ke iss Crazy bones contortion talent ko dekhne ke baad! (Like our judges, you will also be stunned on watching Aditya Malviya's crazy contortion talent)."

Also Read:Shocking! The latest public appearance of actress Shilpa Shetty attracted some negative comments, have a look

The video shows participant Aditya making an unexpected entry on stage through the joint of a chair. He twists his body in a totally unexpected manner as the song Bekhayali plays in the background with a haunted tone. At one point, Kirron exclaims, “mat kar bhai (please don't do it)” and adds “ayee daraane wala act hai (this is a scary act).” Shilpa also gives out a loud scream as Aditya twists his hand like a screwdriver.

Also Read:India’s Got Talent Season 9: Wow! Crazy Poppers dance group leaves the judges speechless; the show to get its top 14 contestants

As the act comes to an end with Aditya doing a twisted hello to the judges, Shilpa stares at him in shock and says, “Bas kar yaar kitna darayega (stop it please, how much will you scare us).” Host Arjun Bijlani is also heard saying backstage “rubber hai ye (he is made of rubber).”

The viewers praised Aditya’s talent in the comments section. A fan called him a, “Great , awesome..Superb talent.” Another said, “Bhai kya level ka mobility and flexibility hai aapka (Brother, what level of mobility and flexibility you have).”

Credit: Hindustan Times



