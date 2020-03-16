MUST WATCH: Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee takes her baby to her HOMETOWN; shares a glimpse of her daughter Sana’s FIRST FLIGHT!

MUMBAI: Pregnancy is a unique period in life. In addition, there is a growing trend of maternity and baby shoots that all celebrities are abiding by.

And it has definitely become a unique way to announce the good news to the world. While we have also seen a few actors breaking stereotypes by taking paternity leave. On the other side, actresses chose to work while they were pregnant. Pooja Banerjee who was last seen in the popular show Kumkum Bhagya recently announced her being blessed with a baby girl. The actress got married on 28 February 2017 to a professional Indian Swimmer, Sandeep Sejwal. The couple is enjoying their parenthood phase after 6 years. The lovebirds’ maternity and baby shoot were immensely loved by fans.

Recently, she took her daughter Sana to her in-laws home.

The actress’ in-laws organized a hawan and pooja for the child. In the pics, we can see that the grandmothers from Sandeep’s side cannot contain their happiness on the seeing the baby. It is the same for her sister-in-law, Ritu Sejwaal. Pooja Banerjee has shared all the moments with fans. Take a look…

The actress who played Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya, is one of the most well-known actresses in the industry. The actress openly discussed her pregnancy and stated that she will not let her work suffer as a result of her pregnancy. The actress, who looked absolutely stunning at her baby shower, has been shooting back-to-back episodes for her show and has not let the producers down because she is an indispensable part of the show 'Kumkum Bhagya’.

