Must watch! Naagin 6's actress Srushti Tare gets a unique treatment, CHECK OUT

Bannu says we feel that Amrit Kalash has poison so we pour it in the water to spread the pandemic. But Pratha replaces it with Amrit.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 05/21/2022 - 21:34
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

In this video, we see that Srushti Tare is getting a unique treatment from one of the crew members on the sets of Naagin 6. This unique treatment will definitely lead you to crack up! Take a look at the video to see what fun is going on on the sets. 

Meanwhile, in the show, Bannu says we feel that Amrit Kalash has poison so we pour it in the water to spread the pandemic. But Pratha replaces it with Amrit. That is why Bannu, will feel uneasy and then there would be a major fight sequence between Renaksh – Bannu and Pratha – Mehek, after which Renaksh and Bannu will die on the show. We are not sure if their characters will make a comeback!

