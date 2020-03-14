News

Must watch: Parth Samthaan’s birthday celebrations with Erica Fernandes and Hina Khan

14 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan celebrated his birthday on March 11 with his friends from the TV industry. The actor has shared quite a few inside videos from his birthday bash.

Parth took to his Instagram account and shared some really cool birthday celebration videos with Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, and others. In the videos, Parth is seen blowing the candles while cutting the cake. The actor looked handsome in a black jacket with a t-shirt and black denims. 

