Must Watch! Sai and Bhavani rock the trend with their amazing dance moves

Ayesha began her career as a model before being chosen for the 2016 television series Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost.

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is a well-known and talented actress in the television industry. In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, the actress is currently playing the role of Sai Joshi. Fans have shown her massive amount of love and support for her chemistry with Neil Bhatt. Ayesha began her career as a model before being chosen for the 2016 television series Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost.

Later, she featured in the movie Adrishya as well. The actress is a true diva who enjoys playing with various latest trends. Ayesha has a lot of fun with her co-stars on the set. This time, Ayesha Singh and Kishori Shahane have teamed up to rock the reel trend where they both dance on the song ‘Tauba’ by Payal Dev ft. Badshah. The song is viral and so is the reel. Ayesha Singh and Kishori Shahane have nailed it with this one and the fans are not getting tired watching this on loop.

Watch the reel below and share with us in the comments about how much you liked it:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayesha Singh (@ayesha.singh19)

