MUST WATCH: Sunil Grover shares a VIRAL VIDEO of a DISASTROUS WEDDING and it is sure to leave you in SPLITS!

MUMBAI: It was only recently that Sunil Grover was rushed to the emergency department of the hospital in January as he complained of chest pain.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! India's Laughter Champion to replace The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV )

Upon examination, it was found that Sunil Grover had suffered a heart attack and was also COVID positive. After 12 days of admission in the hospital, Sunil underwent angiography as there was 100% blockage in 2 arteries and 70-90% blockage in the 3rd artery. Due to the 100% block in 2 arteries, Sunil Grover was advised to undergo a bypass surgery.

A week later, taking to Twitter, Sunil thanked all his well-wishers adding a humour to his tweet. He tweeted, “Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing, Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling! Thoko taali!”

He has tickled our funny bones for years and has amassed a huge fan following in the country. His impeccable comic timing and the finesse with which he can do mimicry of several Bollywood stars have made people fall in love with him. Sunil Grover, a few hours ago, shared a video of a disastrous wedding which seems to be from a remote village. In the video, both the groom and bride are seen fighting during their wedding ceremony. The video is now going viral as well.

Take a look:

Soon after Sunil Grover shared the video, many commented on his post. Actor Abhishek Banerjee wrote, “They are just saying I love you to each other,” while TV actor Hiten Tejwani left a laughing emoji in the comment section. Sahil Mehta too commented, “And they lived happily ever after’ gets a new meaning…”

Keep reading this space for more information.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Satish Kaushik and Mukti Mohan are all set to grace the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show )

CREDIT: Koimoi