Must Watch! Swaran Ghar's Sangita Ghosh breaks her silence on the viral dupatta video, deet inside!

Swaran Ghar cast and crew were involved in a massive trolling to viral dupatta scene in the show.
Sangita Ghosh

MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been one of the most anticipated shows of recent times; the show has already been garnering a lot of love from the audience; the concept is not only heart-touching but also makes you feel like the Bedi’s are a part of your family.

Recently, the Swaran Ghar cast and crew faced massive trolling because of a dupatta scene in the show that went viral. Netizens backlashed at it, calling bizarre, hilarious and logic-defying. Sangita Ghosh who plays the lead role of Swaran has finally broken her silence for the same. She took it to instagram to share her thoughts regarding the viral scene.

Check out the picture 

 

 

She also gave a befitting reply to some of the prominent names from the industry who also mocked her and the team for the video.

Take a  look at Sangeeta's reaction

whatsapp_image_2022-05-14_at_1.18.17_pm_2.jpeg

whatsapp_image_2022-05-14_at_1.18.17_pm_3.jpeg

whatsapp_image_2022-05-14_at_1.18.17_pm.jpeg

whatsapp_image_2022-05-14_at_1.18.18_pm.jpeg

For those unfamiliar with the same, on May 12, a scene from Swaran Ghar starring Sangita became popular on social media sites. Swaran (Sangita), throws her dupatta across her shoulders, which gets caught between the moving pedestal fan in the popular video clip. As the noose tightens, she is yanked violently and her neck is strangled due to which she feels suffocated. Everyone rushes towards her in an attempt to release her. As Ajit (Ajay Chuadhary) watches her struggle with life, he sees an opportunity to become the show's hero. He saves Swaran by biting the dupatta and ripping it apart.

Latest Video