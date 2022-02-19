MUST WATCH: The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti grooving to the festive beats at BBF’s Sheetal Thakur and Vikrant Massey’s wedding ceremony is the COOLEST THING on the internet today!

MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey got married to his fiancée Sheetal Thakur on 14 February 2021.

The couple opted for a registered marriage in the presence of only their family members. Vikrant took to his social media account to share this joyous moment of his life with his fans.

Sumona Chakravarti, who is a very close friend to the couple, also attended the wedding. Pics and videos of The Kapil Sharma Show fame are on social media. She can be seen dancing at the haldi ceremony with bride Sheetal. Sumona also posed with the guests at the wedding.

Vikrant and Sheetal got engaged in a private roka ceremony in December 2019. The couple has been living together for a long time and they also bought a house.

Vikrant has done shows like Balika Vadhu, Dharam Veer and Dhoom Machaao Dhoom. He was last seen in Qubool Hai in the role of Ayaan Ahmed Khan. He later moved to Bollywood and has made a mark for himself. He has quite many hits and an impressive number of films in the lineup.

Sheetal is a popular face in the web world. She has done quite a few digital shows.

