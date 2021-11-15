MUST WATCH! Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh's Sirf Tum on Colors looks a PROMISING LOVE STORY

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: Exclusive: Nimai Bali joins Colors’ Sirf Tum

Tellychakkar has been at the forefront reporting exclusively about Colors’ upcoming show Sirf Tum.

The show portrays the love story of two young and pure hearts - Ranveer, who is like a raging fire that can’t be quelled, and Suhani, who is as calm and soothing as water. Despite their personalities being poles apart, both of them are about to be hit by Cupid’s arrow.

Well, the first promo had shown the madness Ranveer has for Suhani and how her one glimpse, her one smile can make him do anything even calm his crazy anger. Now, the recent promo unveiled the title track of the show and all those happening parts of their love story. Where Ranveer is seen as Suhani's senior and his liking towards Suhani turns into mad love. In the first few shots, we see how Suhani tries to escape from his rage but later she makes peace with it and Ranveer turns more and more loving and possessive for her.

The love story seems promising for the viewers, the producers had earlier mentioned that the show and its storyline has been an adaptation of the blockbuster film Kabir Singh. Eisha and Vivian play the character of Kabir and Preeti from the film and in the show, their names are Ranveer and Suhani, well now once the story begins to unfold on the screen it would be interesting to see how much of the film resides in the daily soap.

Also read: Exclusive: Sanjay Batra roped in for Colors’ Sirf Tum

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com