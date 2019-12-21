Must Watch: YRKKH's Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi dance on title track

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular television serials. With its intriguing narrative, the show has been entertaining audience for a long time. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are presently playing the lead roles and their onscreen chemistry is immensely popular among the audience.



Both the actors are currently on a high as they complete 1000 episodes of Kaira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohsin as Kartik and Shivangi as Naira are one of the most followed and loved couples and they sure know how to keep their fans enthralled time and again. This time too, they did not disappoint. In a video shared by the production house, Director's Kut Productions, the two are seen dancing gracefully to the title song. Shivangi is seen in a blue full-length outfit while Mohsin is in casuals. With a headgear on her head, Shivangi starts grooving to the original title track of YRKKH with Mohsin joining her!



Take a look below: