Must Watch!Bhagya Lakshmi: This is what Rohit Suchanti would do if he was Lakshmi in reel life, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

In the current track, we see that Rishi and Malishka are going to get engaged. Meanwhile, we see all the preparations are going on. However, in between the break times, the cast is having a fun time that is unmissable. Similarly, Rohit Suchanti, who plays the role of Rishi in the show, has a savage answer when she asks him what he would do if he was Lakshmi in reel life. His reply has left the costars roaring in laughter. Take a look at the video to see what the actor is up to.

Check out the video

Meanwhile, in the track we see, that Lakshmi is deeply hurt by this behaviour of Rishi. He is not following the court’s order to stay in a cordial relationship for three months. She feels that she is losing the battle as she is unable to clear the misunderstanding. She is shocked to see Rishi making the wrong decision.

