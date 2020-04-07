My baby has finally started recognizing me: Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is making the most of his quarantine time. He recently told Times of India that his life has changed amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

Kapil said that this phase has led so much of introspection and realisation about life in general. He mentioned how as humans we tend to take things for granted. But the lockdown has made us understand the value of people who work for us relentlessly. Further talking about his bond with his mom, Kapil said, 'I have also realised that my mother has started behaving like a child, now that she has crossed a certain age.'

Sharing an adorable anecdote from their banter Kapil said that they had received some sweets from Punjab (gajak) and her mommy instantly took them all and stored it in a box. She then secretly hid the box in her bedroom, away from others.

However, the actor also wants this quarantine time to end soon and things get back to normalcy. Kapil said, 'It's good to see the roads busy and moving always. Now that the city has come to a halt, it feels a little empty.'

He also mentioned that his baby has finally started recognizing him. First Anayra used to only spend time with her mommy, but now she has become fond of Kapil also. Moreover, she has developed an attachment towards him.

Credits: Pinkvilla