My birthday is special because of my daughter: Ajay Singh Chaudhary

MUMBAI: Actor Ajay Singh Chaudhary, who is celebrating his birthday today, is currently shooting in Ranchi for his next project. He is flying back to Mumbai tonight to meet his family, especially his daughter. She has put a condition that she has to meet her dad on his birthday. Ajay will be flying back to Ranchi tomorrow. “When your little daughter orders you and gives you an ultimatum, do I have any other option?” Speaking about his birthday wishes, Ajay says,”Like the whole world I am also wishing that a vaccine for covid19 comes up soon and we all get free from this deadly virus. Also would request everyone to maintain social distancing and follow all the guidelines related to covid. My second wish would be regarding my craft. The way I am putting efforts to my craft I am hoping that I get a positive output from it.”

What has been your fondest birthday memory? Ajay adds,”For the last few years after my daughter came into my life, every year is special and amazing. She is the one who makes birthday plans for me. This year the situation is different as I am out of Mumbai but she made special sweet videos and my wife Jyoti sent me those on her request. The videos made me emotional and I just couldn't stay away from her. I would say every year my birthday is more special for my daughter. I am blessed to have her in my life.” This year Ajay debuted on the OTT platform and got good feedback for his portrayal of Hamid in the web series Crackdown directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

