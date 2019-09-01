My bond with Yogeshji is amazing : Kamna Pathak

Benaifer and Sanjay Kohli’s popular show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has this amazing onscreen jodi Kamna Pathak and Yogesh Tripathi. The duo has an equally good on and offscreen chemistry. When asked Kamna says,”In one word if I can define Yogeshji that would be allrounder. He knows his craft very well. Whenever we are doing any scene together I have seen him totally engrossed into the scene. As a result, it becomes easier for me! I can react to his emotions better. If he is not happy with the final take then he will keep remembering that and will continue saying it could have been better. I think that’s a sign of a great artist. He is never satisfied. He is restless till the time he is not perfect about his scene. My bond with him is amazing. Whenever you walk in to his room you will see him listening to songs from 70’s and 80’s. Whenever we need any song in the scene most of the time Yogeshji suggests it. He has seen almost every hindi film, I have not seen anyone like him who is like an encyclopaedia.” Kamna also adds,”Yogeshji is also a great foodie who loves to cook as well. We always ind something or the other in his bag. So there are lot of masti on the set with him. When your co-actor is so easy to work with you also get the energy and perform at par with him. I am looking forward to sharing my screen with Yogeshji everyday.”