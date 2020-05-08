My condolences to the families of Martyrs, says Pranati Rai Prakash

MUMBAI: In the recent operation in Handawar, Kashmir, India lost 5 brave soldiers during the counter-attack by the terrorist. Celebrities from the film industry strongly condemned the attack on security personnel in Handwara that claimed the lives of five personnel. The deceased senior Army officers were identified as Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, and Naik Rajesh and Dinesh, besides sub-Inspector Mohammad Sagier Qazi of J&K Police’s Special Operation Group.

The Bollywood diva actress Pranati Rai Prakash, recently seen in comic series "Manphodganj Ki Binny" seems to be deeply saddened by the incidents, as her dad himself is a Colonel in the Indian army, she knows the feeling of fear. Pranati said, “It’s a very unfortunate and saddening event, but it has placed such a great spirit of bravery and the forces acted just how they preach ‘Serve others before self’ and we should all be very proud of the martyrs who saved the lives of the civilians and eliminated the terrorists, I am very proud of them. Being from the army background, I can understand the loss it has been and my deepest condolences to their families.”

From India’s next top model to ‘Love Aaj Kal’, the actress’s journey has been exceptionally evident. She has earned fans, who haven’t left appreciating her for everything she does. There are very few actors in the industry who are immensely adored by their fans and she is one of them. Since her modeling days, she has been the cutest crush in the industry. Apart from INTM, Pranati also participated in ‘India’s Next Superstar’ that has certainly shaped her in one. She debuted in Bollywood with film ‘Family of Thakurganj’, starring Jimmy Shergill and Mahie Gill where her acting was critically appreciated.