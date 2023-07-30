“My dad got teary-eyed watching me in bridal get-up while shooting for Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan"- Aastha Sharma

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/30/2023 - 17:30
"- Aastha Sharma

MUMBAI  :Aastha Sharma, the budding star of COLORS' popular show 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan,' has made a mark in the viewers’ heart with her stellar performances as Neerja. In the latest gripping episode of this socially relevant drama, Aastha's character, Neerja finds herself at a pivotal crossroads, facing the prospect of an unwanted marriage with Abeer (essayed by Rajveer Singh). As the scenes unfolded on set during a wedding sequence, something truly magical happened, leaving everyone present touched and emotional. Aastha's real-life father, who was present during the shoot, couldn't hold back his tears as he witnessed his beloved daughter step into the bridal avatar for the show. The heartfelt moment became a testament to the deep bond shared between a doting father and his talented daughter, making it a memory to cherish forever.

Sharing her sentiments about her father, Aastha says, “My heart was deeply moved when my real and reel lives merged in a beautiful moment on the set of Neerja.  That happened when my father got teary-eyed right after he saw me in the bride’s get-up. Every day is about making my parents proud and watching my father’s pride while the wedding sequence was being shot was a dream come true. My father is my hero and I love him for the way he keeps everyone together. No one can ever imagine the kind of sacrifices each parent makes to provide for their daughter’s upbringing and wedding. I hope every Neerja in the country recognises the love of her parents and gets the chance to make them proud.”

In the upcoming track, viewers will witness Neerja finding herself entangled in a complex situation, wherein Didun (played by Kamya Panjabi) takes on a mission to sell Neerja off to the highest bidder. However, just when it seems all hope is lost, a ray of light shines through as Abeer steps in to intervene in the auction and becomes Neerja's unexpected savior. The plot thickens as their fates intertwine, leaving the audience eagerly anticipating what lies ahead for Neerja and Abeer. Only time will reveal what destiny has planned for both!

 

Colors Aastha Sharma Kamya Panjabi Neerja Abeer TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/30/2023 - 17:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Karan Suchak from Star Bharat's 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' Shares His Wish to Explore the Horror Genre
MUMBAI : Renowned television actor Karan Suchak, who has captivated audiences with his remarkable performance as ‘Jai ’...
EXCLUSIVE! Simran Tomar and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Nancy Roy roped in for Dangal TV's Mann Sundar
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting piece of news for our avid readers!A lot of twists and turns are taking...
"Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will remain special as it gave me my first break" says Aditya Narayan
MUMBAI  :Over the last three decades, Zee TV has introduced viewers to some exciting non-fiction formats like...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Encouragement! Sahiba gives strength and guidance to Inder, gives a BIG advice
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Surprising! Check out some of the most interesting facts about film 'Border', which completes 26 years
MUMBAI: Based on the real-life Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and adapted from the true events from the Battle of Longewala...
“My dad got teary-eyed watching me in bridal get-up while shooting for Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan"- Aastha Sharma
MUMBAI  :Aastha Sharma, the budding star of COLORS' popular show 'Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan,' has made a mark in the...
Recent Stories
Border
Surprising! Check out some of the most interesting facts about film 'Border', which completes 26 years
Latest Video
Related Stories
Karan Suchak
Karan Suchak from Star Bharat's 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' Shares His Wish to Explore the Horror Genre
1
EXCLUSIVE! Simran Tomar and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Nancy Roy roped in for Dangal TV's Mann Sundar
Aditya Narayan
"Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will remain special as it gave me my first break" says Aditya Narayan
Rohit Shetty is the perfect host and motivator
Arjit Taneja on his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey: Rohit Shetty is the perfect host and motivator
Chhavi Mittal
OMG! Chhavi Mittal reveals post her Breast Cancer treatment her body is undergoing hormonal and other changes, says “I’m at a high risk for spinal fractures”
Rabb Se Hai Dua
Prateek Sharma's Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua finally agrees to work for Haider