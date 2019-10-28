My Daughter is my Lucky Charm: Vijayendra Kumeria

Star Bharat’s widely appreciated show Sufiyana Pyaar Mera’s lead actor Vijayendra Kumeria is impressing everyone with his impressive portrayal of Dr. Madhav. The audience is appreciating the character. Recently, Vijayendra shared a glint of his own life where he said that his daughter is his lucky charm and life has become more beautiful after she entered his life.

Vijayendra says “I believe and follow the fact that we need to always spend quality time with my family and now I have my 3 years old daughter whom I considered my lucky charm. I never leave home without seeing her face. Some days when I return late from the sets and miss playing with her. Next day I wake up early to spend time with her. Each morning before leaving for work I entertain her during her breakfast. At whatever point I am free I do video call and talk to her.”

He further says “Whenever I leave for work. She accompanies me to my car and does bye to me. My daughter has brought a lot of happiness and satisfaction in my life”.

Well, we must say that Vijayendra is an amazing father.