My daughter Palak is better at acting than I am: Shweta Tiwari

MUMBAI: She’s been a household name for all these years! With great acting acumen, a graceful screen presence, and relentless hard work, Shweta Tiwari has won the hearts of millions!

Shweta’s career graph reflects her incredible commitment to work and sheer passion. The actress has made a comeback post a small break with Sony Entertainment Television’s new show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. For the first time, Shweta has been paired opposite Varun Badola in a show.

On making a comeback with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Shweta shared, 'Well, it feels like coming back home. The show is very different. It has been three months that I have started working on this show and am still trying to understand my character of Guneet. It is a very challenging role that nobody would have said no to.'

As this point of her career, she considers herself lucky to play the lead role. 'Gone are the days when after marriage, an actor’s life was finished. If that were the case, then actresses like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma wouldn’t have gotten married. Now people understand that it is a career and life keeps moving.'

Did she miss being part of TV? She replied, 'Not at all. I missed being a part of my daughter Palak’s growing phase. I missed going to her open house. I did not witness her first walk, so I had decided after my son Reyansh was born that I wanted to take a break and enjoy quality time with the family.'

Speaking on the fear of whether Palak will be compared with her, she quipped, 'I am a desh ki bahu, and she doesn't want to be a bahu. She does not want to do anything that is very close to my work. She is much better at acting than I am. I am not saying that because she is my daughter.'

On the personal front, does coming back to work help her overcome her problems? 'People say that we are going through so much, but they don’t understand what I was going through. I take this situation as an infection that was hurting me badly. I got it removed. And now, I am healthy again. I am not trying to portray myself as happy... I am actually happy.'

