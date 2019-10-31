“My dynamics with my father changes for good on the sets”, said Raashi Bawa from Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain

How often do you see a father- daughter duo working on a same television show together? As rare as it is, Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain witnesses such an adorable father- daughter duo. Raashi Bawa who plays the bubbly Selfie Girl - Sunita in the show shares the television screen with Inspector Pinky played by her father, Naveen Bawa.

Talking about her experience while working with her father and their bond on and off screen, Raashi said, “Having my father on the set makes the set feel like home. I idolize him for all that he has achieved in life and as an artist whenever I’m anxious or nervous about a scene, I simply look at him and gain that confidence and direction as I want to give my best when he is watching.”

Sharing the first thought she had when she bagged the role of Sunita and working with her father for the first time on Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, Raashi was thrilled to inform that it was only because of her father’s encouragement that she auditioned for the role of Sunita. Jijaji Chhat Per Hain has given her an opportunity to see her father work and learn from the person who means the most to her and inspires her.

When asked if their dynamics change when on the sets, Raashi shared a funny memory, “When we are on the set as much as I want to call him Papa or be with him the way we are at home, I have to behave myself as he gets into his artiste mode the moment he steps in the set. It was difficult initially to create that difference, but I feel we have grown to respect each other’s space professionally and our dynamics has changed for good. He still continues to joke around on the set but as we enter the set, we are co-actors first.”

Raashi spoke about her very first scene with her father and said that she was extremely nervous and fumbled during the first take but today this father-daughter Jodi are giving their best as Inspector Pinky and Sunita while making the viewers and fans of Sony SAB’s Jijaji Chhat Per Hain happy with their phenomenal performances.