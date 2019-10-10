News

My family is NOT comfortable with how things are shaping up: Akanksha Puri on Paras Chhabra in Bigg Boss 13

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
10 Oct 2019 03:37 PM

Bigg Boss 13 has just begun, and one of the most talked about contestants this season is Paras Chhabra. His connection with Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma has been the the talk of the town.

In the previous episodes, Paras was seen displaying romantic feelings for Shehnaaz.

However, Paras is already in a commited relationship with Akanksha Puri (Vignharta Ganesha fame).

We got in touch with Akanksha, and in an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, she said, 'Paras is in a game show. I was quite prepared for things like these. There is no room for jealousy and insecurity as I saw this coming.'

In a recent episode, Paras claimed that he had broken up with his girlfriend as there were compatibility issues and that his girlfriend is clingy and not understanding.

When asked about Paras’s statements and her parents' reaction, Akanksha said, 'See, I am quite strong and I’m from the industry, so I know how it works, but I come from a simple family, and like any other parents, they too were quite uncomfortable with what was said about me. I can understand their feelings but I just want him to play well and win the show.'

What are your views on Paras' game plan? Hit the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > My family, not comfortable, shaping up, Akanksha Puri, Paras Chhabra, Bigg Boss 13, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Trailer Launch of Alt Balaji and Zee5's...

Trailer Launch of Alt Balaji and Zee5's Fittrat
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan

past seven days