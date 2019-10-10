My family is NOT comfortable with how things are shaping up: Akanksha Puri on Paras Chhabra in Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has just begun, and one of the most talked about contestants this season is Paras Chhabra. His connection with Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma has been the the talk of the town.

In the previous episodes, Paras was seen displaying romantic feelings for Shehnaaz.

However, Paras is already in a commited relationship with Akanksha Puri (Vignharta Ganesha fame).

We got in touch with Akanksha, and in an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, she said, 'Paras is in a game show. I was quite prepared for things like these. There is no room for jealousy and insecurity as I saw this coming.'

In a recent episode, Paras claimed that he had broken up with his girlfriend as there were compatibility issues and that his girlfriend is clingy and not understanding.

When asked about Paras’s statements and her parents' reaction, Akanksha said, 'See, I am quite strong and I’m from the industry, so I know how it works, but I come from a simple family, and like any other parents, they too were quite uncomfortable with what was said about me. I can understand their feelings but I just want him to play well and win the show.'

