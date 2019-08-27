News

My fans are still in denial about me and Alam Makkar dating: Shradha Arya

TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 is one of the most talked-about reality shows.

We already informed our viewers about the major argument that took place between Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh before they got eliminated from the show

(Read here: Massive fight between Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli before elimination).

TellyChakkar got in touch with one of the very cute couples of the show, Alam Makkar and Shradha Arya, and quizzed them about the feedbacks that they are getting for the show. Shraddha said, 'I believe my fans are still in a shock and are in denial mode regarding me and Alam dating. Maybe it’s because both of us have started our relationship very recently and did not officially announce it. It was only through Nach Baliye that they came to know about my relationship status.'

Shradha’s businessman boyfriend Alam said, 'One or two months ago, I wouldn’t have imagined myself dancing on a stage. My life was all around office work and business meetings. However, when we decided to take this up, we thought of doing it with complete dedication.'

Have a look at Shradha and Alam’s exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar.

past seven days