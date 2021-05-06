My father Kishore Ji while releasing the movie Prem Pujari he pranked on S.D Burman Ji says Amit Kumar on the sets of Indian Idol 12

MUMBAI: The upcoming weekend on Sony Entertainment Televisions music reality shows Indian Idol Season 12 is all set to enjoy the Kishore Kumar 100 Song special episode. Indian Idol has never left any jewel unturned to bring out the greatest musical talents in the country and has consistently delivered the most elegant singing sensations for the Nation! In a gambit to support this legacy, and articulating of singing sensations, the legendary Kishore Kumar’s son, Amit Kumar will grace the stage. This is a special episode paying tribute to the legend of Indian Music. The judges, Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik will warmly welcome the singer and the renowned singer Aditya Narayan will be seen hosting the show. The unbelievable performances of the contestants will surely take everyone to the golden days of the 90s.

Post-performance of Arunitta kanjial on the songs 'Tere Bina Zindagi Se koi', 'Shokhiyon mein ghola jaaye', 'Bheegi bheegi raaton mein' leaving the judges, audiences and Amit Kumar stunned. The son of late Bollywood legend Kishore Kumar was impressed by Arunita singing skills and he encourages her to compose her songs and not depend on the industry as she is a very much talented singer. Amit Ji shares an interesting story on the song Shokhiyon mein ghola jaaye', from Prem Pujari, adding to it he said that "My father Kishore Ji while releasing the movie Prem Pujar he pranked S.D Burman Ji and told him that he won't sit in A/C cinema halls as he gets throat problems and is not comfortable thus to release this movie in cinema halls without air conditioners".

Further, Amit Kumar on Arunita performance says that "I find your face very notorious I would like to sing Chehera Hai ya Chand Khila hai song for you. In today’s world, you are not a playback voice but a superstar's voice! You have enormous potential in you. Not everyone has a voice like yours, you have a unique voice. Later, Amit Ji and Aurnita sing a duet on stage on the song "Kya Yahi Pyaar hai'."

