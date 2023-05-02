“My father in law Mithun Da is extremely fond of dogs that at one point we had 65 dogs all together” says Madalsa Sharma who plays Kavya Shah in StarPlus’s Anupama

MUMBAI :Anupama, StarPlus's most popular family drama, has been a major hit for over two years, collecting massive viewership and becoming India's top-rated Hindi fiction show because to its compelling storyline and talented starcast. The show premiered in 2020 and went on to garner top TRP ratings week after week. It has become one of the most popular series on Indian television, showcasing its enormous success.

Recently, Anupama actress Madalsa Sharma who plays the role of Kavya Shah talked about her love for dogs and how her in laws have fhe same love . She is a complete dog lover and when she moved to her in-laws' house, ie: Mithun Chakraborty, being her father-in- law is very fond of dogs. Once they had around 65 dogs in their house. While talking about the same, she shares “Mithun Da is extremely fond of dogs and so is my mother in law. At one point we had 65 dogs all together. From Ooty to Coimbatore, where ever my in-laws have lived, dogs have been a part of my life. A major part of their life. Luckily, me also, I have been a dog lover all my life. So when I came into a family where dogs are being loved so much, for me it was a cherry on top. I was very happy knowing everybody is a dog lover. So rn I live with my inlogs and now we have 16 dogs currently in Mumbai with different breeds. The dogs have their own place, different-different rooms. Then there is a staff which takes care of them, because when you are taking care of a dog, you are taking care of a child. Where they have to be groomed, given bath, given their lunch and dinner on time, taken out for a walk. Its a huge responsibility and when you have a large number of dogs, you need that many people to take care and love them.

Anupama is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on Star Plus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, The show telecasts on Star Plus at 10 PM.

