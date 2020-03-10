My father is my fitness idol : Simran Budharup

MUMBAI: When it comes to fitness, actors seek inspiration mostly from someone in their industry or the sports world. However, the beautiful actress Simran Budharup, who is playing Saavi Sharma in the popular show Nazar, looks up to her father as her fitness role model.

Simran has been going to the gym along with her father regularly. Throwing more light on this Simran says,”I don’t have to look outside for an inspiration in fitness. Both my parents Rajesh and Harminder are very particular about their fitness. They are in their early fifties but mentally, they’re in their twenties and that amazes and inspires me. Initially my father used to work out alone but now I join him whenever our schedules match.

My father already has abs and now my mother is also targeting to achieve those abs. I have a younger sister Khushi who is 10 years old. Even after two kids my mother is still extremely fit.”