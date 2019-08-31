My fights with Vishal would take a toll on me: Nach Baliye 9’s Madhurima Tuli

MUMBAI: Ever since Nach Baliye 9 premiered, the show has been making headlines continuously. The biggest change in the new season is the format. This season also features ex-couples. Even before the show started, there have been quite a few reports on ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh having a spat while practicing or shooting for the dance reality show. During their stint on the show, they continued to grab eyeballs for their sizzling performance and also issues. After winning hearts, the duo has now been eliminated.



In fact, on the day of the elimination, Madhurima reportedly threw a huge fit refusing to dance with Vishal, she even threw a microphone on stage and left judge Raveena Tandon fuming as well.



Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up on her fights with Vishal taking a toll on her, how she lost her cool, getting reprimanded for her behaviour and more. Madhurima said, "I was very shocked when Vishal started behaving like that. We had spoken earlier before the show wherein we discussed everything, we even started practising way before the show started but then he started behaving weird. I kept quiet for the longest time but then I lost my cool in the end on the stage." She added that even she does not know what went wrong but there should be a limit to everything.



"I also don't know what went wrong for Vishal to go wild and create a scene in public. Whenever we used to start talking, we used to start fighting. There is a limit to everything, I will take sh*t to a point but then after that even I will burst. After all this also, he said all of this is my fault. He is not ready to accept that he was wrong somewhere," she added.



On Raveena scolding her for her behaviour, Madhurima said, "She scolding me, I took as my mother scolding me. I apologised to her as well for it."