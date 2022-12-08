“My hand used to be filled with Rakhis,” reveals Remo D’Souza on the sets of DID Super Moms

MUMBAI: After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous two seasons that introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms whose dancing skills can give even the younger dancers a run for their money, Zee TV recently launched the 3rd edition of its popular non-fiction show – DID Super Moms. Airing Saturdays and Sundays, the new season has an exciting panel of judges – Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar to mentor and guide the talented moms through their journey and help them achieve their dancing dreams.

While the top 12 contestants have mesmerized one and all with their enchanting performances week after week, this weekend, the viewers are in for a marvelous treat as the reality show presents an ‘I Love My India’ special episode. While the judges were blown away by each and every performance during the shoot, it was contestant Riya’s performance to ‘Woh Kisna Hai’ that left everyone spellbound. However, what followed cannot be missed. After her wonderful act, Riya went on to mention how she has been missing her brother because of the Raksha Bandhan festivities. That’s when Remo stepped in and made her smile once again by asking her to tie a Rakhi on his hand while she was away from home. Though Remo’s adorable gesture won everyone’s hearts on the sets, it was what followed that made him nostalgic of his childhood days. Ten of the twelve Super Mom contestants went on to tie him a Rakhi on his hand and that made him reminisce of the time when he would have a hand full of Rakhis during Raksha Bandhan.

As Remo mentioned, “I would like to thank all my DID Super Moms’ sisters for tying me rakhis on the stage, it really took me back to my childhood days. I actually have four real sisters and to add to that, I had made a lot of sisters in the neighbourhood where I used to live earlier. All of them used to tie Rakhis on my wrist every Raksha Bandhan, and I remember they used to get this big fancy Rakhi to fill my hands with it. Nowadays, everyone has become fancy and modern, so they tie thin and simple Rakhis. However, you all filled my hand with Rakhis, and it really reminded me of my childhood when my hands used to be filled with Rakhis. You guys really have no clue how happy you all have made me today.”

Like every brother, Remo also asked all his sisters to ask him for a special gift, but rather than asking for something fancy, they asked him to perform along with him on stage and their wonderful performance cannot be missed! And while this sweet moment will leave you in awe, wait till you watch the stunning performances by the fantastic contestants of DID Super Moms this weekend!



