“My lips started turning blue” Celesti Bairagey shares her experience on shooting water sequences at zero degrees

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 13:19
“My lips started turning blue” Celesti Bairagey shares her experience on shooting water sequences at zero degrees

MUMBAI : Ever since Starplus's highly anticipated show 'Rajjo' has been released, it is garnering immense love from the audience. Be it the encouraging story of a girl who lost her mother in the Uttrakhand flood to her tough journey of achieving the unfulfilled dream of winning a medal in athletics, Rajjo has brought an interesting story to the audience. But bringing such an interesting story to the audience has come as a challenge for the lead Celesti Bairagey who is giving her best amid all the tough shooting conditions.

While Celesti who is playing the role of an athlete has to perform some really tough stunts, in extremely cold temperatures as the story is set back in the hill areas. While sharing her shooting experience Celesti shared, "We were shooting our outdoor sequence in Manali- Kullu-Rohtang. I had to run around tying a tyre around my waist with two baskets of fishes tied to it, bare feet. There were rain sequences where we had to use water from the river which was flowing straight from the glacier..worst case was in Sissu valley where it was zero degrees and snowfall started a few Kilometers away from us..it was drizzling as well..an entire scene had to be shot there, with the storm fan on". 

"My lips started turning blue..everyone had to wait for about an hour before they could continue shooting with Gungun ma'am and me so that we get back into a better situation" she added further. 

'Rajjo' launched on Star Plus on 22nd August 2022 at 7 pm IST.

Television Rajjo Rajveer Singh GunGun Uprari Maleeka R Ghai Siddharth Vasudev Suraj Bharadwaj Celesti Bairagey TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 13:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
“My lips started turning blue” Celesti Bairagey shares her experience on shooting water sequences at zero degrees
MUMBAI : Ever since Starplus's highly anticipated show 'Rajjo' has been released, it is garnering immense love from the...
Heartbreaking! Mayavi Maling actor Harshad Arora breaks his silence over breakup with girlfriend Aparna Kumar
MUMBAI:  Actors Harshad Arora and Aparna Kumar have parted ways after being in a relationship for over four years. The...
WOAH! Kapil Sharma’s cryptic post sparks rumors of his upcoming project with THIS popular Bollywood actress
MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma, the star comedian, is one of the most well-known personalities in the entertainment industry....
OMG! Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at beau Adil Khan’s ex-girlfriend Roshina Delavari, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI : Drama queen Rakhi Sawant and her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani recently made the headlines when they were both...
Anupamaa: Storm Alert! Kinjal and Paritosh’s marital life faces a storm
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Koffee With Karan Season 7: Kya Baat Hai! Karan Johar finally invites Kartik Aaryan on the show, tells him “It’s high time you came on the show”
MUMBAI:  Koffee with Karan is a Bollywood chat show. The biggies of the industry grace it and interact with the host...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Viiay Deverakonda and Karan Johar did not want Mike Tyson to play the cameo in Liger for THIS reason
Shocking! Viiay Deverakonda and Karan Johar did not want Mike Tyson to play the cameo in Liger for THIS reason
Latest Video