“My mom had tears in her eyes when she saw in me the bridal wear",says Rachna Mistry from Star Bharat’s show ‘ Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ ”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 16:18
MUMBAI :Rachna Mistry is a versatile actress and  has played vivid roles in many serials. Currently she is portraying the character ‘Vidhi,’ which is massively loved by the audience. The show has set its bar high due to its amazing plot and wonderful portrayal of Dev and Vidhi's relationship, portrayed by Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry, respectively. The actors have finally demonstrated to the audience through their characters that love has no bounds as they prepare for their marriage and defy social norms in the show's upcoming sequence. Rachna Mistry, who is currently shooting for the wedding sequence in the serial, speaks about her mother’s reaction to seeing her as a bride in the serial.

She overwhelmingly says, "My mother was thrilled and moved to tears when she saw me in the bridal dress while watching the trailer .We rarely get time to share the mother-daughter bond, as I mostly stay busy with shooting. When we spoke to each other about the same, she said she was emotional when she saw me in the bridal dress, and she also complimented me, saying that I really looked pretty and lovely. Despite the fact that this is a staged wedding, she was moved to tears because she knew the day would come when I would have my own family. Usually when I am at home I organize my own closet, and once I am married I will be doing the same at another place, and this thought made both of us emotional while thinking about the real marriage, where my mom is already concerned about Bidaai in future".

Audiences will witness ‘Anokhi Shaadi of the Year’ and discover how Vidhi and Dev's lives unfold further after their marriage. The popular television show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' has set its bar high as it tells a genuine story of how age is no barrier to love, debunking a common societal misconception.

 

 

 

