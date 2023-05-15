“My mother encouraged me, but Shah Rukh Khan inspires me to become an actor,” says Kundali Bhagya actor Baseer Ali

Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s most popular show, Kundali Bhagya, has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats with its intriguing storyline in the course of its glorious 5-year run. Recently, after the 20-year leap the viewers witnessed the entry of popular actors Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali and Sana Sayyad as Rajveer Luthra, Shaurya Luthra and Palki Khurana respectively. And with the dramatic turn of events, Rajveer gets to know the truth about his real parents- Preeta and Karan Luthra (Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand). 
 
As the drama unfolds in the lives of the Luthras on-screen, one such Luthra, Shaurya Luthra aka Baseer Ali talks about his dream and his inspiration in life off the screen. The handsome Baseer Ali, who enjoys a huge fan-following in real life is a fan of someone else, and that is Bollywood’s Badshah - Shah Rukh Khan. In fact, one of the reasons why Baseer became an actor is because of SRK. Every Indian who has grown up watching Bollywood movies has dreamt of becoming an actor at some point in his or her life. Baseer, who never planned on becoming an actor, got inspired from SRK and he started his career by participating in reality shows. Initially, he was quite hesitant about acting in a fiction show, but along with his mother’s push, it was Shah Rukh’s journey that inspired Baseer to go all in.

Baseer Ali mentioned, “It is my first fiction show and I am glad I have got this opportunity. I started my journey back in 2017 with a reality show and in the last 6 years, I have participated in many other shows. But, this year, the tables turned and how. I never thought that after joining a fiction show, I would become part of such a big family, especially for someone like me who hasn’t been brought up with an understanding of the industry and has no acting background. I have been coming to Mumbai time and again, but this is for the first time I have shifted to Mumbai for good.  My mother told me, now that you are shifting to Mumbai, just bag a television show and you can do it. Three months later, I called her and informed her that I have bagged ‘Kundali Bhagya’. Although my mother encouraged me, but Shah Rukh Khan inspired me to become an actor. He is the real motivation for me, especially his journey from becoming a television actor to Bollywood’s King Khan. I now have realized that acting is something that I enjoy. And now playing the role of Shaurya is a stepping-stone for me to turn my dreams into reality and I am really happy with the way my journey is panning out.” 
 
While Baseer Ali is enjoying his time playing the role of Shaurya Luthra, it will be interesting to witness how things will take a turn in Rajveer, Shaurya and Palki’s life after they meet at an award function. Will Rajveer be able to prove that Palki didn’t rob the necklace from the shop and she is innocent? 
 
To know more, tune in to Kundali Bhagya every night at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV!
 
 

