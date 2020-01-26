My mum paid me a surprise visit while I was shooting in Amritsar – Harsh Nagar

MUMBAI: On the occasion of New Year, Star Bharat is going to bring a unique love story ‘Kartik Purnima’ to its viewers. The show will not only touch audience’s heart but also will make them question the right and wrongs of the society. In this story, Purnima considers her dark complexion as her mother's blessing. The upcoming show is on the life of Kartik and Purnima. Kartik, who falls in love with Purnima’s inner beauty whereas Kartik's mother strongly hates black. Produced by Rolling Pictures, the show is produced by Sanjot Kaur, who has worked on several shows before. In this show, film and television actor as well as famous model Harsh Nagar is playing the lead character. Recently, Harsh's mother who reached Amritsar for the shooting of this show has surprised him by reaching there, know how!

Harsh shares “my mother is always happy about my work. She finds and searches my old interviews which I don't even remember. My advertising clips which always happens to be on her phone. She finds and gets the article printed. She was the happiest person when I signed my first show. I have always been doing films, but I always wanted to do the show because the films take time to release where you comes onscreen for one time and the television you can see on a daily basis.”

Harsh further mentioned “my mom had never been to the Golden Temple whereas she always visits the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, which is in Delhi. She always wanted to visit the Golden Temple. When she came to know that the first day shoot of my first daily soap was happening at the Golden Temple, they decided to surprise me by coming to the Golden Temple. Despite my father being busy, she came driving herself to Amritsar and surprised me. She met the directors, producers and everyone on the set of my show. After that we both came to see the Golden Temple, prayed and also ate the langar. After this, Mom also went shopping there and bought suits and shoes for herself. May it be such a moment forever in my eyes with memories made.”

Let us tell you that Harsh is going to play the role of a doctor for the first time in 'Kartik Purnima' show. Earlier, Harsh has worked in a film produced by actor Shahrukh Khan's Red Chilli production house and has won the hearts of the audience with his acting in many TV shows.