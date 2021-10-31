My name was given after being inspired by Kajol’s character in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” reveals Aggar Tum Na Hote’s Simaran Kaur

MUMBAI : Over the last three decades, Zee TV has entertained its audience with great stories and endearing characters that have connected with the masses. Once again, the channel is set to inspire its viewers with a fresh romantic drama, Aggar Tum Na Hote, which showcases the extent to which a nurse goes to treat her patient. The story revolves around Niyati Mishra - a young, hard-working and dedicated nurse and Abhimanyu Pandey who is a charming, rich young man dealing with mental instability. While the latter will be essayed by popular television actor, Himanshu Soni, television actress Simaran Kaun will be seen bringing alive the character of Niyati. The actress is geared to kickstart her journey with this role and considers it to be close to one of the dream characters that she has always wished to essay. In fact, Simaran has always held a major fascination for romantic characters and the reason behind this is none other than the inspiring figure behind whom she was named.

A major drama lover, Simaran Kaur has had a very close connection with Bollywood ever since her childhood. Back in the 90s, when Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was celebrating its box office success, both the characters Raj and Simran were idolized by a whole new generation who could think of nothing but the film. Inspired by the movie, and specifically by Kajol’s character in it, Simaran Kaur’s parents named her after the character. Hence, the actress believes her appetite for romance and fairytale drama has got something to do with her name being linked to Kajol’s character and that her love for the genre has got her a show like Aggar Tum Na Hote on her plate.

Revealing more, Simaran Kaur said “I have always been a Bollywood buff, in fact my name has actually been given by my parents after being inspired by Kajol’s character in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. I was born two years after the film’s release and even then, people were going gaga over Shahrukh and Kajol’s chemistry in the movie. I think I’ve always felt the connection and I still do which is why I still dwell on the concept of Bollywood romance. It’s evident when someone gets to know me closely, because I’m that person who always picks up dialogues from films and uses it whenever I can. At times even my friends are clueless about the lines I quote and would spend minutes figuring out from where I picked it. I believe, it’s because of my inspiration and obsession for movies and theatricals that I’ve come this far and I’m thankful to God for giving me this beautiful opportunity to be a part of a romantic drama like Aggar Tum Na Hote where the title itself speaks of eternal love and romance.”

While the upcoming show's promo continues to intrigue the audiences across the country, it will be quite interesting to see till what extent will Niyati go to treat Abhimanyu and bring him back to normalcy!