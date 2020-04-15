My show is solely made for my happiness: Urvashi Dholakia on Trending Now With Urvashi

MUMBAI: Urvashi Dholakia is well known as Komolika from the original Kasautii Zindagi Kay. The actress recently spoke to a media portal about her binge-watching schedule and more.

Speaking about what is keeping her busy these days, Urvashi said, 'I am an avid binge-watcher. I can complete a season in a day and I am not even kidding. I have been re-watching old English shows, and I am loving this crazy schedule I have. Apart from that, I am working towards by my new show.'

We went on to ask Urvashi about her chat show and the idea behind it. She said, 'Having a chat show of mine has always been my plan. I wanted to have a show where I get to know a person be it for mere 10 minutes. This is something I always wanted to do. Trending Now With Urvashi was always there at the back of my mind. My upcoming episode will have a very special guest. One thing I have experienced here is that everyone thinks it is a revenue generating show but my show is solely made for my happiness.'

Signing off, the diva said, 'By being at home, people are making Earth a little better. Let us not lose our sanity. For once think about others. Stop being selfish and do something for others’ lives.'

Credits: India Forums