My song is dedicated to all the people in love: Raveena Mehta

15 Apr 2020 12:05 PM

MUMBAI: Amidst lockdown, many composers and singers are bringing out their indie songs. Even Raveena Mehta and Avitesh Shrivastav came up with the song ‘YAADEIN'. 

About the song, Raveena shares, “This song is dedicated to all the people who are in love. Around the globe, there are many loved ones who are staying away from each other due to Lockdown and what keeps them going are the memories of their beloved. This song is just echoing those sentiments. It has been a wonderful experience for me to be part of something as beautiful as this one. As we release this song, I would also urge people to stay safe and keep believing in love.”  

Take a look!

